Kiara Advani's Love Songs That Will Put Anyone In The Right Mood; See List

1. Jab Tak

Kiara Advani love songs include Jab Tak which is a romantic number from the 2016 biography film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The song features Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput’s characters falling in love. The song has been sung by Armaan Malik while the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. The direction of Jab Tak was also done by Armaan Malik. Have a look at the song here.

2. Tera Ban Jaunga

Kiara Advani love song also includes Tera Ban Jaunga which is a romantic number from the 2019 drama film Kabir Singh. The song features the lead actors of the film, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, in a romantic mood. The song is sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar while the lyrics are written by Kumaar. The music is also given by Akhil Sachdeva. Every song from this album was a hit in 2019. Have a look at Kiara's song, Tera Ban Jaunga here.

3. Maana Dil

Maana Dil is another one of Kiara's songs from the 2019 family entertainer, Good Newwz. The song features Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan being appreciative of each other. The song is sung by B Praak, while the lyrics for this are written by Rashmi Virag. The music of the track is given by Tanishk Bagchi. It is one of many Kirara's songs which were a hit amongst the people. Have a look at this song here.

4. Tera Junoon

Tera Junoon is a romantic number from the 2017 romantic action film, Machine. The song features actors Mustafa Burmawala and Kiara Advani in a romantic mood. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal while the lyrics are written by Arafat Mehmood and Mohammed Irfan. The music of this song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. Have a look at Kiara's song Tera Junoon here.

