The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kiara Advani's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is popular for her stunning looks and distinctive sense of style. Read ahead to know more about her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has charmed the audience and the critics with her performance since her debut in the industry. The Machine actor has won hearts with not just her acting skills but also with her sense of style. She never fails to inspire her fans with her unique fashion style and her Instagram pictures are proof to that. Listed below are some of Kiara Advani's photos from her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiara Advani's looks on The Kapil Sharma Show

For the promotions of Good Newwz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Yellow Outfits Are The Best Style Inspiration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Reveals That She Is Lactose Intolerant But She Uses It To Her Advantage

In the above pictures, Kiara Advani can be seen slaying the yellow shade jumpsuit with a tint of green in it. She is seen wearing a semi-formal jumpsuit which has one sleeve off while the other sleeve is full. She opted for minimum accessories with the look and in addition, she paired her look with a unique shaped sunglasses.

For the promotions of Kabir Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Oozes Glamour As She Pulls Off THESE Co-ord Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Kiara donned a light green colour off-shoulder corset for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Kabir Singh. She paired her outfit with maroon straight pants. She went for open hair for the look. To complete her outfit she wore nude makeup and a pair of rose-gold earrings.

For the promotion of Machine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

The actor is seen wearing a purple skirt which she paired with a baby pink crop top. She went for a wavy hair-do and a nude make-up. For footwear, she went for black stilettos which were a perfect combination with her look.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Best Traditional Lehenga And Saree Looks To Get Inspired

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
CONG DELEGATION TO VISIT RIOT AREAS
'SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN' BO
SC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO PATEL
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST