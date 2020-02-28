Kiara Advani's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Kiara Advani has charmed the audience and the critics with her performance since her debut in the industry. The Machine actor has won hearts with not just her acting skills but also with her sense of style. She never fails to inspire her fans with her unique fashion style and her Instagram pictures are proof to that. Listed below are some of Kiara Advani's photos from her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiara Advani's looks on The Kapil Sharma Show

For the promotions of Good Newwz

Unlimited jokes, laughter & fun were all in the guest list of the grand 100th episode of the #TheKapilSharmaShow featuring Team #GoodNewwz in full attendance - cast & music artists! Your weekend is booked - 21st & 22nd December!😍 pic.twitter.com/FjQQmvOOE7 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 17, 2019

In the above pictures, Kiara Advani can be seen slaying the yellow shade jumpsuit with a tint of green in it. She is seen wearing a semi-formal jumpsuit which has one sleeve off while the other sleeve is full. She opted for minimum accessories with the look and in addition, she paired her look with a unique shaped sunglasses.

For the promotions of Kabir Singh

Kiara donned a light green colour off-shoulder corset for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Kabir Singh. She paired her outfit with maroon straight pants. She went for open hair for the look. To complete her outfit she wore nude makeup and a pair of rose-gold earrings.

For the promotion of Machine

The actor is seen wearing a purple skirt which she paired with a baby pink crop top. She went for a wavy hair-do and a nude make-up. For footwear, she went for black stilettos which were a perfect combination with her look.

