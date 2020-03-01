Kiara Advani's Best Performances At Various Award Functions, See Videos

Kiara Advani has made her mark with spectacular movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She stunned the audience with her acting skills in the movies. Despite having only made her appearance on the big screen very few times, the actor has still managed to win the hearts of the audiences. The actor is now snapped each time she steps out and never fails to impress with her looks. Apart from acting, the actor has also impressed the audience and her fans with her graceful dancing skills. Take a look at the videos of Kiara from her performances at various award functions.

Star Screen Awards 2019

Star Screen Awards is one of the most glamorous and stylish awards functions. The show sees some of the biggest names in Bollywood who make a grand appearance. The Good Newwz actor requested the organisers of Star Screen Awards to let her try her hand at singing. At the event, she sang a beautiful rendition of the song, Bekhayali, from her super hit film Kabir Singh and the performance was applauded by everyone.

Zee Cine Awards 2019

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan added more brightness to the starry night of Zee Cine Awards 2019. The duo performed to the tunes of the song Jeena Jeena from the film Badlapur and Sun Sathiya from ABCD 2, among others. From their expressions to their steps to their lovely chemistry, everything was just on point.

Filmography of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood industry with Kabir Sadanand’s Fugly in the year 2014. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Since then there has been no looking back for the Machine actor. She has been a part of some blockbuster Bollywood movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kalank, Kabir Singh, etc. Her recent hit film, Good Newwz also received a thumbs up from the audience and her fans. The actor will be next seen in Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, alongside Akshay Kumar. Later, she will also be a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

