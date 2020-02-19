The Debate
Kiara Advani's Bold Photoshoot Makes Way For Funny Memes On Twitter

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani recently went nude for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot. Netizens had their share of fun on Twitter by making THESE hilarious memes. Read more.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
kiara advani

Kiara Advani was praised for her acting skills in Kabir Singh and also the recently released Good Newwz. However, many fans and critics consider Lust Stories as the turning point of her career. The actor is very busy nowadays with many projects under her belt.

Also Read | Kiara Advani To Adah Sharma; Celebs Who Opted For Quirky Hair Colours

Also Read | Kiara Advani To Priyanka Chopra, When Celebs Sent Fans Into A Tizzy With Quirky Outfits

Recently she featured in the photoshoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. The shoot and Kiara Advani’s look and photo from the shoot are grabbing the eyeballs of netizens. The Kabir Singh actor went nude for the photoshoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

She is seen holding a large leaf in her hand that covered her modesty. Netizens had their share of fun by making memes on the picture. Take a look at some of the memes that are going viral on the internet.

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Make Jaws Drop In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Celebs React

Kiara will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb that is expected for a May 2020 release. She also has many films in the works like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawaani. She also will be seen in a Netflix original movie titled Guilty which will release on March 6, 2020.

Also Read | 'Lust Stories' Was A Game Changer For Me: Kiara Advani

 

 

Published:
