Kiara Advani's Bold Photoshoot Makes Way For Funny Memes On Twitter

Kiara Advani was praised for her acting skills in Kabir Singh and also the recently released Good Newwz. However, many fans and critics consider Lust Stories as the turning point of her career. The actor is very busy nowadays with many projects under her belt.

Recently she featured in the photoshoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. The shoot and Kiara Advani’s look and photo from the shoot are grabbing the eyeballs of netizens. The Kabir Singh actor went nude for the photoshoot.

She is seen holding a large leaf in her hand that covered her modesty. Netizens had their share of fun by making memes on the picture. Take a look at some of the memes that are going viral on the internet.

This is what i seriously expect from Kiara Advani's parents 😂 pic.twitter.com/uR7VHgXFHw — Jatin Rathore (@The_BackGod) February 19, 2020

Kiara will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb that is expected for a May 2020 release. She also has many films in the works like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawaani. She also will be seen in a Netflix original movie titled Guilty which will release on March 6, 2020.

