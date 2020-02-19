Kiara Advani To Priyanka Chopra, When Celebs Sent Fans Into A Tizzy With Quirky Outfits

Bollywood celebrities are well known to make heads turn with their quirky fashion statements. Their experimental outfits often receive pouring love from fans. Be it ramps or red carpets, Bollywood celebrities never fail to amaze their fans. However, there are times when the celebrities' receive a lot of backlash for their outfit choices. These outfits also sparked off a meme fest on social media. Here are a few incidents when netizens went crazy over celebs' quirky fashion choices.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani recently made headlines when the actor did a magazine photoshoot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The actor went for a topless shoot where she was seen posing nude behind a leaf. The picture was turned into several hilarious memes by netizens.

Netizens photoshopped clothes on her picture

While some bashed Kiara Advani with hate, others went on to photoshop some clothes over her picture. There were several fans who decided to add a dress or a shirt over her picture.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wore a trenchcoat dress for her MET Gala 2017. The actor wore a nude brown off-shoulder buttoned down dress. Her dress was complemented with a big train that resulted in several trolls regarding her dress.

Priyanka Chopra's dress' train had got the internet talking. Some called her dress an initiative towards cleanliness while some went on to call it a sheat cover for stadiums.

Ranveer Singh's gold outfit

Ranveer Singh is one of those Bollywood celebrities who is often in the headlines for his quirky clothing. This time the actor went a level ahead and dressed in a gold outfit. He wore a gold jacket and bottoms as his quirky airport look. Fans went crazy after seeing Ranveer's outfit.

Comments on Ranveer's picture

Ranveer Singh's gold outfit garnered the attention of all his fans. From fans calling it a dairy milk wrapper to a raincoat, his outfit was totally meme-able for the netizens.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently wore a yellow and black dress for an award ceremony. She was trolled widely as her outfit has an interesting resemblance to one of Deepika's outfits.

Trolled for copying

Ananya Panday was widely trolled for copying the outfit and even ended up being compared to a taxi. The actor was also quoted as a 'struggling copy' by some fans.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a black dress for an award ceremony. The actor also donned a nude makeup palette. However, netizens didn't find it interesting and ended up trolling it. Some called her a wannabe Kylie Jenner to some calling her old, the actor became a meme material for the netizens.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram