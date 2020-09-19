Kiara Advani Is All Hearts For Little Fan Who Aptly Imitates 'Hasina Pagal Deewani's' Step

Post celebrating 12 million views of Hasina Pagal Deewani, Kiara Advani has now shared an adorable video of her little fan slaying the hook step of the song with her energetic moves. On Friday, September 18, Kiara took to her Instagram story expressing her happiness as the toddler wearing black lehenga imitates Kiara’s steps from the original video. Not only is she imitating her, but her moves are on point.

Kiara Advani is all hearts

After watching the little girl, Kiara went all bonkers and shared the video with her fan army. While posting the clip, she used heart-eyed and lit emoticons to convey her excitement. Take a look at it here:

Although the release date of Kiara Advani’s upcoming comedy flick Indoo Ki Jawani hasn’t been announced by the makers. However, the release of Hasina Pagal Deewani has surely set the internet on fire garnering massive anticipation about the film. The dance number was so hit, that it crossed over 12 million views within just 24 hours of its release. Sharing a small clip of her new song, Kiara previously shared the news saying “YouTube mein lag gayi aag.. dil mera”.

About Hasina Pagal Deewani

Crooned by Punjabi singer Mika Sing in collaboration with Asees Kaur, Hasina Pagal Deewani is a brand new dance number. Kiara appears in a gorgeous blue lehenga in the song as she movies whimsically to its foot-tapping rhythm. She is accompanied with Student of the Year 2 fame Aditya Seal who also grooves energetically as the duo have fun while being at a party kind of setup. Penned down by Shabbir Ahmed, this T-series label is composed by Mika himself. Check out the foot-tapping number here:

What is Indoo Ki Jawaani about?

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawaani is a coming-of-age comedy movie bankrolled under the banners of T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The plot of the movie revolves around a happy-go girl hailing from Ghaziabad. The film will showcase her misadventures with dating apps that will have a comic outcome taking audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

