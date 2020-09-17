From Celebs Wishing PM Modi To Kiara Advani's New Song; Here's Ent Recap For Sept 17

From Bollywood wishing PM Modi on his 70th birthday today to Kangana Ranaut sharing emotional posts on Twitter after feeling hurt by the damage caused by the BMC to her office. From Kiara Advani's song crossing 12 million views in a day to Kanye West asking help from rivals Drake and Taylor Swift. Check out what events made headlines today.

Celebs on PM Modi's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, September 17. Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Daler Mehndi, Manoj Joshi were among those who expressed pride about having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister while highlighting his achievements and praising his qualities.

Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2020

Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! 🙏🌺🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8GZVXE7pug — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020

About Kangana Ranaut's office and the series of tweets on it

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to share some before and after pictures of her Mumbai office that was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Using the hashtag, National Employment Day. Here are some tweets that Kangana shared today condemning the actions of BMC.

मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

एक उम्र बीत जाती है घर बनाने में और तुम आह भी नहीं करते बस्तियाँ जलाने में 🙂

यह देखो क्या से क्या कर दिया मेरे घर को क्या यह बलात्कार नहीं? pic.twitter.com/1TVaTSAJCc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kanye West asks help From old rivals including Drake and Taylor Swift

Rapper Kanye West recently mentioned that he wanted to change the way the music industry contracts work. The rapper mentioned that he wanted artists to be their own masters and also asked old rivals, Drake and Taylor Swift, for help on Twitter. Kanye West first added all the images of his contract on Twitter and then mentioned - 'ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE' (sic).

After this tweet, the rapper even asked Taylor Swift and Drake, with whom the rapper already has old rivalries. He tweeted, 'Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow' (sic).

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kiara Advani's 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song

Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani’s first song Hasina Pagal Deewani released on September 16, 2020. Recently, on September 17, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to announce her reaction about the amount of love her song is receiving. She shared a clip from the song and also mentioned in her caption that the song has set YouTube on fire.

Emmys 2020 updates

The Mandalorian has managed to bring in the first Emmy win for Disney+. The series brought in a number of awards at the Creative Arts Emmys virtual presentation. They won a number of different awards in categories like cinematography, production design, sound editing and sound mixing, as well as a big win in the 'Outstanding Special Visual Effects' category. It managed to win the Outstanding Special Visual Effects' category competing with other popular shows like Stranger Things, Watchmen and Westworld.

Congratulations to #TheMandalorian creative team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/YbS1nogxAd — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 17, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Prakash Javadekar Instagram, Kanye West Instagram

