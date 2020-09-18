Kiara Advani Aka Indoo Has An Interesting 'Haseena Pagal Deewani' Challenge For Fans

Kiara Advani recently took to Instagram to share a challenge after her song Hasina Pagal Deewani from the movie Indoo Ki Jawani became the most viewed video in 24 hours. The actor shared a video with background music of Hasina Pagal Deewani and extended her gratitude towards all the love that people showered upon for the song Hasina Pagal Deewani. She then went on to explain the #HasinaPagalDeewaniChallenge.

Kiara Advani aka Indoo challenged people to recreate the hook step of the song Hasina Pagal Deewani. She also asked to add the hashtag #HasinaPagalDeewaniChallenge. The actor informed that the best one would be posted on her Instagram story. Take a look at Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

About Hasina Pagal Deewani

Hasina Pagal Deewani released on September 16. With upbeat music and a reprise to the classic song Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag by Mika Singh, Hasina Pagal Deewani is one of the new dance numbers of 2020. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur. The music of the song is composed by Mika Singh and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The close to 2-minute video showcases Kiara Advani grooving energetically on the song.

The actor is seen donning a beautiful blue lehenga. Aditya Seal is also seen grooving with Kiara Advani as the duo has fun while dancing in a party kind of setup. Fans gave a mixed response to the song, while some called it amazing, others called it a Telugu song remake. The video has more than 16M views till now and it's trending on number 3 on Youtube. Take a look at the video.

About Indoo Ki Jawani

Indoo Ki Jawani will be one of Kiara Advani's first movies to release amid the pandemic. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Niranjan Iyengar, Krishan Kumar, and Ryan Stephen. Indoo Ki Jawani cast includes Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. As seen in the promo, Kiara Advani plays Indoo, a girl from the small town of Ghaziabad, who tries finding love on dating apps and gets stuck in hilarious chaos.

