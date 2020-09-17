Kiara Advani's Latest Song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' Trends On Youtube With 12M+ Views

Kiara Advani’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama, Indoo Ki Jawani has fans waiting. Even though the release date of the movie has not been announced yet, a song from the movie, Hasina Pagal Deewani has set the internet on fire. The lead actor of the movie, Kiara Advani recently shared on her social media that because of Hasina Pagal Deewani, “YouTube mein lag gayi aag”. Read further ahead to know more.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Starrer Good Newwz's 'Sauda Khara Khara' Behind The Scenes; Watch

Hasina Pagal Deewani has YouTube on fire

Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie, Indoo Ki Jawani’s first song Hasina Pagal Deewani released on September 16, 2020. Recently, on September 17, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to announce that the song is trending on YouTube and has gotten over 12 million views in just 24 hours. Sharing a clip from the song, Kiara Advani mentions in her caption that the song has set YouTube on fire. Kiara Advani has captioned the post, “YouTube mein lag gayi aag.. dil mera💥🤗💥🤗💥🤗💥🤗”.

Also Read | Check What Kiara Advani And Other Female Actors In Bollywood Were Upto This Weekend

About 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song

Hasina Pagal Deewani is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur. The music of the song is composed by Mika Singh and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The 2-minute video showcases Kiara Advani grooving energetically to the beats of the song. The actor is seen donning a beautiful blue lehenga. The other lead actor of the movie, Aditya Seal, is also seen grooving with Kiara Advani as the duo has fun while dancing in a party kind of setup. Take a look at the video below-

Also Read | Kiara Advani Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore Maroon Blazer Set Better?

About 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Indoo Ki Jawani will be directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Niranjan Iyengar, Krishan Kumar, and Ryan Stephen. The movie casts Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, and Mallika Dua as the lead characters. Kiara Advani will be playing the character of Indoo in the movie, who is a girl from the small town of Ghaziabad, trying to find love on dating apps and gets stuck in hilarious chaos.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Or Disha Patani: Who Wore The Yellow Jumpsuit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.