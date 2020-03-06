Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' And Other Films That Were Called Misogynistic

Even though Bollywood has grown over the years, a number of films have been called out for the way they portray women. On one hand, movies like Queen and Chhapaak have celebrated women’s freedom and rights and on the other, a number of films have been called out for sexism and misogyny. Here is a list of Bollywood films that were called out for the way they showcased women.

Bollywood films that were called out for misogyny

1. Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh was a romantic drama film which released in the year 2019. The film revolves around how a man becomes a prey to substance abuse after his love life falls apart. The film had many loopholes in the way that it portrayed women. It showcased Preeti as a woman who barely talks and disagrees with anything.

Kabir Singh also had a scene were the male lead slaps the female lead which led to ultimate criticism. Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who also helped in story writing. It starred actors like Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role.

2. Cocktail

Cocktail was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolved around three friends who get involved in a love triangle. The film was called out for the way Deepika Padukone’s character Veronica was portrayed. The main problem that the critics pointed out was that the man of the film typically goes for the submissive character keeping the tradition of Bollywood alive.

However, a few critics were also of the opinion that the film did not have any problem of that kind. Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali. It starred actors like Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead role.

3. Dabangg

Dabangg was an action drama film released in the year 2010. The film revolved around a cop who had his own way of dealing with the culprits. The film was criticised for the way it showcased Sonakshi Sinha’s character.

Her character was submissive and had barely any dialogues. Even though there is a minor element of realism in her character as the film is set in rural India, the audience did not like the portrayal. Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, who also contributed to the story.

4. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

DDLJ is a classic romantic film which hit theatres in the year 1995. The film revolved around two people who fell in love in Europe. The film was called out for the way it showcased the life of the female lead. The film was a massive success and the wrong portrayal did not make much difference to its fame.

However, being a classic, the film has fallen into the bad books of a number of film critics. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra who had also written the story of the film. DDLJ starred actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role.

