Kiara Advani's Best Scenes From The Movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'; See Here

Kiara Advani is one of the popular faces in Bollywood, ever since her Lust Stories stint. She has also worked with various actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareen Kapoor Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. She appeared in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. The film was based on the biopic of the Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The actor played the role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the film. Take a look at some of her best scenes from the movie.

Best scenes from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

In one of the scenes, Sakshi asks Dhoni for his identity proof as Dhoni had lost his room's keycard. It is one of the funniest scenes in the movie where Sakshi admits that she does not watch cricket, therefore she does not know who Dhoni is. This is the scene where Dhoni meets Sakshi for the first time in a hotel. Sakshi's staff gets shocked and tell her to greet Dhoni with a bouquet of flowers.

After their first interaction, Sakshi sees Dhoni playing cricket for the first time on television. She gets excited and starts taking an interest in the game. Following that, both the lovebirds regularly meet each other and the song Jab Tak plays. It is during the song that their love blossoms. The song has over 83 million views on YouTube and is one of the soulful songs sung by Armaan Malik.

Another scene is when MS Dhoni hits a six to finish off the innings, this is the World Cup final of 2011 where India played against Sri Lanka. The final match is one of the best cricket matches in the history of the World Cup. Sakshi can be seen during the match, as emotional as the others while watching the match.

Check out the official trailer of the movie

