Alia Bhatt And Kiara Advani Show How To Sport Cross-body Designer Bags With Elegance

Bollywood actors are always in the public eye. From their movies to their red carpet appearances, nothing misses the eyes of the fans. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, among others have managed to intrigue the audiences with their fashion ensembles. Whether it is a fashionable ensemble or designer bags, Bollywood actors have impressed the audiences with their style game. Here is an instance, when Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani sported cross-body bags.

Who wore it better? Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, never misses a chance to impress the fans with her sartorial fashion choices. Back in August, Alia Bhatt was seen sporting a cross-body bag. The actor looked stunning in the semi-casual vacation look, sporting a perfect designer bag. The cross-body bag grabbed all the eyeballs. The bag is reported to be one of many from her expensive bag collection.

Check out Alia Bhatt's look:

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who rose to fame with her role in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh, was seen sporting a black cross-body bag at the house party of her forthcoming movie's producer. Kiara Advani wore a hot pink satin shirt for the party. She teamed it with baggy pants and a designer crossbody bag. The budding star seems to give Alia Bhatt a tough competition.

Check out Kiara Advani's look:

