Kiara Advani's Outfits That She Wore During 'Good Newwz' Promotions

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has recently become the talk of the town. Ever since her performance as Preeti in the film Kabir Singh, the actress has gained quite some attention. She has made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly in the year 2014. The actress was also seen in the popular biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor also starred in the Netflix series, Lust Stories. The actress is not only known for her performances but also her killer looks and great fashion sense. Listed below are some of Kiara Advani's best outfits from her Good Newwz movie promotions.

Kiara nails in golden crop jacket

The Kabir Singh actress opted for a very chic attire for the promotional event. The actor wore a long white slogan shirt and teamed her outfit with black leather pants. Over her shirt, she opted for a statement golden crop jacket. The 27-year-old completed her look with a pair of black knee-length boots and we love the most.

Women in blue

She looked another level sexy in the above pictures. The actor wore a denim jumpsuit with a risque cut. Kiara accessorised her look with a brown belt and wore a dainty gold earring with her outfit. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and opted for minimal makeup.

The Neon Look

For one of her promotional event, the actor opted for a neon yellow one shoulder wrap top. She teamed her outfit with matching pants and heels, and she looked absolutely stunning in it! The diva shared her OOTD avatar a series of posts on Instagram.

