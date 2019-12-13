Kiara Advani Looks Stunning In White Outfits; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani who made her debut with 2014 film Fugly, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film flick Good Newwz. She has always managed to impress the fashion police with her style game. Whether be it her gym looks or dinner dates, she knows how to nail it. Here we have listed some of her looks in white from which you can take inspiration from.

Kiara Advani white outfits

In the above pictures, the actor can be seen donning a white crop top paired with white thigh-split skirt. She wore strapped sandals paired with a golden chain bracelet in one hand. She completed her look with a pair of golden metallic earrings. Reportedly, the pictures garnered over 1 lakh likes in less than an hour of being uploaded.

The - actor wore a pristine white lacy skirt and top that accentuated her toned midriff. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup. She accessorised her outfit with silver and white sneakers.

In the above pictures, Kiara was spotted in a beautiful white sleeveless long top which she paired with a matching palazzo. She styled her look with a long silver necklace by Ritika Sachdeva. With a perfect wavy hairdo, she posed graciously for the pictures.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has a number of films lined up. She will be seen in Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, and Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. Her upcoming film Good Newwz also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is all set to release on December 27, 2019.

