Kiara Advani's Polka Dot Dresses Are The Inspiration You Need To Opt For A Retro Look; See

Over the past year, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani has not only established a stronghold in Bollywood but has also proved that she is a true blue fashionista. From rocking a biker chick look to donning a princess gown, Kiara can pull any outfit with ease. She has won the hearts of her audiences and has an ever-growing fan base. Here are some pictures of the Machine actor that show her love for polka dresses. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Showers Praises On Kiara Advani's 'Guilty', Says It's 'hard Hitting'

Kiara Advani slays in polka dresses

The picture shared on designer duo Gauri - Nainika's Instagram page has Kiara wearing a rust-red dress with black polka dot design. Her outfit has a pleated hemline and ruffled shoulder design. She accessorised her outfit with gold hoop earrings and a messy low bun. She rounded off her look with scarlet red lips and red nail paint.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh': Here Are Reasons To Watch This Romantic Drama Film

The actor looks stunning with her experimental yet chic looks. She looked absolutely stunning in a black and white polka dot midi-dress. This outfit of hers give some major fashion goals for a day out.

In another polka dot look, Kiara Advani is seen in a black and white dress for Vogue. Her dress features lots of ruffles with the polka dots altering between black and white. The floor-length dress features spaghetti straps. The Good Newwz actor teamed the dress with a pair of pointed black heels and a bold red pout. With her hair swept back, she accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

On the work front, 2019 turned out to be an amazing year for Kiara. After ruling the box-office with Kabir Singh, she is currently riding high on the success of her last release, Good Newwz. The movie was directed by debutant director Raj Mehta and also featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, Kiara also has a lot of projects in the pipeline for 2020. She will be soon sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. Later, she will also be headlining Indoo Ki Jawani and will play the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will also be starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra in upcoming film Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani; Bollywood's Leading Ladies Up The Style Quotient This Week

ALSO READ: 'It's Not Like The World Changed Post #MeToo' : Kiara Advani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.