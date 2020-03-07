The Debate
Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani; Bollywood's Leading Ladies Up The Style Quotient This Week

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, & other Bollywood actors upped their fashion game with stunning fashion ensembles. Check out their looks from this week

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Bollywood actors are always in the public eye; from their fashion picks to their movie choices, everything about film stars intrigues the audiences. With a massive fan following on social media, Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and other leading ladies of Bollywood have become a fashion icon for their fans. Here is a peek into the fashion ensembles donned by the leading ladies of Bollywood in the first week of March 2020. Check them out. 

Best dressed Bollywood actor for the week (March 1-March 7) 

Sara Ali Khan 

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imitiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, wore a stunning embroidered dress for what looks like a photoshoot. She wore a colourful ensemble from the House of Papa Don't Preach that had golden embellishments all over the dress. Sara Ali Khan made a bold style statement with the frock-like fashion ensemble. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read | Fans Support Sara Ali Khan After She Gets Trolled For Bikini Picture With Brother Ibrahim

Kiara Advani 

Kiara Advani wore a Blue Pantsuit for the screening for her recently released Netflix film Guilty. Kiara Advani looked every part gorgeous when she paired the royal pantsuit with minimal jewellery pieces and sleek hair. Check out Kiara Advani's look from Guilty's screening. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Sara Ali Khan And Selena Gomez As The Ambassador Of This Brand

Alia Bhatt 

Alia Bhatt attended the screening of her friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor's debut film Guilty in a stunning lavender dress. The look put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel had Alia Bhatt in a dress from Summer Somewhere. Alia Bhatt completed the look with open curls and minimal make-up. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | 'Guilty' Reviews Hit The Internet, Netizens Praise The Kiara Advani Starrer Film

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina Kaif wore a pretty black dress for a recent media event. She wore a black bodycon dress designed by International brand Rosario. The actor completed the look with a loose hairdo and neutral makeup. Katrina Kaif's look was put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Karisma Kapoor 

Karisma Kapoor, who will be returning to the showbiz after a hiatus of eight years, was recently spotted in the city promoting her upcoming web series Mentalhood. During one of the promotional events, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a stunning chic dress by Three Floor. The dress had white and blue checkered-print and the asymmetrical hemline was applaudable. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also Read | Kiara Advani Looks Beautiful With No Makeup On, Check Pictures

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
