Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh': Here Are Reasons To Watch This Romantic Drama Film

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani starred in the movie Kabir Singh in 2019. The movie got positive reviews and also topped the list of most-watched films in 2019. Read more to know.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani received immense popularity after her performance in the movie Kabir Singh. She played the role of Preeti Sikka in the romantic drama film. The movie was a blockbuster hit. Kiara Advani shared screen space alongside Shahid Kapoor in the movie. Both the actors' roles were praised by the audience. For people who have still not watched the film, here are a few reasons to watch this movie.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani; Bollywood's Leading Ladies Up The Style Quotient This Week

Reasons to watch Kabir Singh

Songs of the film

Not only the film received immense popularity but the songs did too. Songs like Bekhayali, Kaise Hua, Mere Sohneya, Tera Ban Jaunga, and Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur were among the popular songs from the movie. All these songs have received 20 million views on YouTube. 

ALSO READ | 'Guilty' Reviews Hit The Internet, Netizens Praise The Kiara Advani Starrer Film

Celebrity recommendations

Celebrities like Jackky Bhagnani, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, and many more praised the film and the lead actor's acting. Karan Johar also praised the writers of the film and Soham Majumdar, who played the role of Kabir Singh's best friend. This reason might be one of the strongest reasons that might encourage you to watch the movie.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Looks Beautiful With No Makeup On, Check Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' And Other Films That Were Called Misogynistic

Remake of Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy was a Telugu film that starred Vijay Deverekonda and Shalini Pandey. The movie received rave reviews and was loved by fans. Director Sandeep Vanga then remade his Telugu film in Hindi, with Shahid and Kiara stepping into Vijay and Shalini's shoes, respectively.

Box office collection

The film had a budget of Rs 60 crores. It earned over Rs 379 crores at the box office. Kabir Singh was also the second most grossing film of 2019. The movie also gained positive reviews.

 

 

First Published:
