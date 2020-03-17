Vicky Kaushal And Sidharth Malhotra's Uber-cool Jacket Looks: Which Is Your Favourite?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood industry, who is quickly moving his way to the top with his work in hit films. He was last seen in the movie Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship featuring alongside Bhumi Pednekar. His jacket in the film looks reminded some fans of the jacket looks of Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Marjaavan, featuring alongside Riteish Deshmukh, is also seen sporting jackets. Here are Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra's photos in jackets:

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra's best looks in jackets:

Sidharth Malhotra's jacket looks

Siddharth looks uber-stylish in jackets. From sporting leather jackets, rugged jackets to experimenting with prints in all forms, Sidharth Malhotra knows how to rock jackets like a pro. His suits are some of the easiest ways to elevate one's wardrobe collection. It adds a distinctive touch.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's jacket looks

Vicky, on the other hand, opts for some colourful and designed out-of-the-box jackets. He adds on all the coolness needed. With cool shoes and gelled black hair, one can count on Vicky Kaushal to shell out some serious fashion goals.

