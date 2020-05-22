Surbhi Jyoti And Kiara Advani In Stunning Jumpsuits; See Pics

Popular television actor Surbhi Jyoti and Kabir Singh fame actor Kiara Advani are true blue fashionistas and are known to give fans some major style inspiration. However, both the actors Surbhi Jyoti and Kiara Advani were once spotted donning similar outfits. Fans are facing a major tussle deciding as to who rocked the outfit better. Check out the actor's photos donning similar jumpsuit outfits here:

Surbhi Jyoti has, time and again, displayed her unique sartorial choices. The actor is always seen experimenting with her styling choices. In the picture shared below, viewers get to see Surbhi Jyoti in a blue jumpsuit that she teamed with a pair of sunglasses. The actor can be seen opting for simple makeup and she left her hair open for the picture. Check out the picture shared by Surbhi Jyoti from her trip to La Mer Dubai.

Kiara Advani makes the basic jumpsuit appear bold in the post shared below. The photo grabbed great attention from her fans. Kiara Advani can be seen flaunting a blue denim jumpsuit with a chic circular neckline. She opted for a minimalistic makeup and styled her hair by opting for beachy waves. Check out the picture:

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry and shot to fame for her role in Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. The actor has worked in several other TV shows as well, including Pavitra Rishta, Connected Hum Tum, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tashan-e-Ishq, Jamai Raja, Ishqbaaaz, and many more. Surbhi Jyoti has also been a part of several music videos including Haanji and Aaj Bhi.

Surbhi Jyoti has never failed to impress the audience with her acting chops. She has won several awards and accolades for her performances. Apart from her acting chops, she is an avid social media user and always keeps her fans updated.

Kiara Advani has established herself in the Hindi film industry in a very short span of time. She stepped in Bollywood with Fugly and shot to stardom with her performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara Advani has also worked in several Telugu films including Bharat Ane Nenu. Some of the most memorable films of Kiara Advani include Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.

