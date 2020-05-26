Kiara Advani’s Films With More Than One Lead, From 'Good Newwz' To 'Guilty'

In a brief period in her career, Kiara Advani has been a part of several movies that have been received positively by the audience making her enjoy a massive fan-following. The actor kickstarted her film career in Bollywood with the movie, Fugly. Some of the most notable films of the actor include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.

Kiara Advani has also been part of some commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed films which had more than one lead actor. However, Kiara Advani managed to shine nevertheless with her honest performance in these movies. Here are some of the films of Kiara Advani which had more than one lead.

Kiara Advani's acclaimed movies which had more than one lead actor

Lust Stories

Lust Stories had Kiara Advani essay a newly married school teacher who wishes to spice up her intimate moments with her husband which was played by Vicky Kaushal. However, the Netflix movie consisted of several lead actors like Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor. But Kiara Advani grabbed several eyeballs for her performance in Lust Stories.

Kiara Advani starred opposite Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia in her short story. The Kiara Advani starrer Lust Stories was also directed by several well-known directors like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The actor has also reportedly stated in an interview that Lust Stories is often considered to be a turning point in her career.

Good Newwz

The Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz received much acclaim for its quirky concept and the realistic performances. The comedy flick revolved around two couples who are trying to enter parenthood but a massive confusion tends to intertwine their life. Kiara Advani essayed the role of a simple happy-go-lucky Punjabi housewife who is all pumped up to enter motherhood.

The actor maintained a fine balance in her performance wherein she nailed the comedy scenes as well as the scenes which required certain emotional depth. However, the movie also consists of more than one lead actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara's chemistry with Diljit was also one of the main highlights of the movie.

Guilty

Even though the Kabir Singh actor is the main guiding anchor of this gritty Netflix movie, the movie also consists of more than one lead actor. Apart from Kiara Advani who plays Nankee in the movie, the movie also stars Akanksha Ranjan, Gurfateh Singh, Taher Shabbir, and Dilip Tahil. However, it will not be wrong to state that Kiara is all and all the main soul of the movie.

