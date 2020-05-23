Kiara Advani & Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Urvashi': Here's Making Of Much-loved Dance Track

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Urvashi is a dance track recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Urvashi is an updated version of A R Rahman's hit track from 1994's Tamil film Kadhalan originally titled Urvasi Urvasi. The studio album song was released in the year 2018. Check out the making of club song Urvashi, featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

Making of Urvashi starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor:

The making of song Urvashi features a short interview of director and the maker Bhushan Kumar. In the video, you can spot Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani practising their moves. It also features the BBT, Big Boy Toy's cars and some lavish, fancy bikes. The director talks about his experience of working with Shahid and Kiara. He complimented their work and chemistry. Bhushan Kumar also talked about the concept and the choreography of the song.

The song is choreographed by Sanjay Shetty. Shahid Kapoor also shared his experience of recreating the song. He said it was a pleasure for him to recreate the iconic song of Prabhudeva. The Kabir Singh star also praised his co-star Kiara Advani saying she is a phenomenal dancer and amazing co-star and he had a good learning experience working with her. Check out the video.

About Urvashi

The song was originally created by A R Rahman. The reprised version is sung and penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, the new version makes massive use of the groovy beat of the original song and its chorus. The rest of the lyrics and rap are all new.

The dance video showcases Kabir Singh's lead cast, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor dancing in a very neon nightclub. Outside the club, a group of robbers is in an attempt to heist a car and it's later shown that Shahid was the mastermind of it all. However, unlike Honey Singh's other videos, here he makes no appearance in the song.

Post the song's release, Urvashi ranked at the top with over 157 plus million views on YouTube. The song was released on the T-series official YouTube channel. It garnered much appreciation in no time.

