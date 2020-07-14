Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Who Carried Manish Malhotra Lehenga Better?

When it comes to traditional sartorial choices, the leading Bollywood ladies seldom disappoint. They tend to make heads turn in their gorgeous lehengas and sarees at their various public appearances. When it comes to traditional attires, designer Manish Malhotra is often the safe haven for these celebs.

Time and again, some Bollywood divas have created a strong style statement in the designer's outfits. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani are some of the favorite muses of the designer, and here are the times when they defined sheer elegance in his labels.

When Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stunned in lehengas

Kiara Advani

Kiara made heads turn in this couture floral printed and heavily embellished pink and grey lehenga. She paired the lehenga with the label's signature sequinned dupatta. The actor opted for a statement neckpiece and bangles from the label.

The intricate floral prints at the border of the blouse are further giving the outfit a regal touch. The actor opted for a radiant makeup and wavy curls. The Kabir Singh actor also complimented the entire look with a potli. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor

The actor is a true-blue diva and does not fail to look like a million bucks in whatever she dons. For this look, the actor opted for a silver-coloured blouse and a regal heavily printed lehenga. But it is her hairdo which stands out in the entire look.

The actor opted for a fringe hairdo which is further raising the glam quotient. The Jab We Met actor also complimented the look with a statement neckpiece, bangles and some rings. Check out Bebo's look in this attire.

Alia Bhatt

When it comes to sartorial choices, Alia seldom goes wrong. For this look, the actor opted for a pink blouse which she has paired up with a grey embellished lehenga as well as a sheer dupatta. The actor also opted for a gorgeous maangtika to go with the look.

She opted a dewy makeup and a green bindi with the traditional avatar. It is also the Dear Zindagi actor's beautiful wavy locks which are further accentuating the look. Check out her look.

One can take cues from Kiara, Kareena and Alia to emerge as sheer royalty in these lehengas. These divas manage to look effortlessly pleasing to the eye with their traditional avatars. Who has impressed you the most with the lehenga look? Let us know in the comments section.

