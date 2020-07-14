Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kabir Singh' Won Several Awards; See List

Sandeep Vanga’s Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, broke records at the box-office. The film was released on June 21, 2019, and received excellent reviews. Though a few critical studies have called the movie misogynistic, the audience appreciated the way Shahid Kapoor portrayed such a complicated character.

The plot of the romantic drama film movie revolves around Kabir (Shahid Kapoor), who is a surgeon. He takes the destructive route of alcoholism and drugs after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) marries someone else. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹60 crores and managed to earn a worldwide gross collection of ₹379.02 crores, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2019. Here is the list of awards won by Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

List of awards won by Kabir Singh

ETC Bollywood Business Awards: Highest Grossing Debut Director for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Highest Grossing Debut Director for Sandeep Reddy Vanga ETC Bollywood Business Awards: Highest Grossing Actress for Kiara Advani

Highest Grossing Actress for Kiara Advani Filmfare Awards: Best Music Album - Akhil Sachdeva, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Sachet–Parampara

Best Music Album - Akhil Sachdeva, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Sachet–Parampara Mirchi Music Awards, IN: Best Song of the Year - Sachet Tandon (composer/singer), Parampara Thakur (composer) and Irshad Kamil (lyricist) for the song - Bekhayali

Best Song of the Year - Sachet Tandon (composer/singer), Parampara Thakur (composer) and Irshad Kamil (lyricist) for the song - Bekhayali Mirchi Music Awards, IN: Album of the Year - Sachet Tandon (composer), Parampara Thakur (composer), Mithun Sharma (composer & lyricist), Amal Mallik (composer), Vishal Mishra (composer), Akhil Sachdeva (composer), Manoj Muntashir (lyricist), Kumaar (lyricist) and Irshad Kamil (lyricist)

Album of the Year - Sachet Tandon (composer), Parampara Thakur (composer), Mithun Sharma (composer & lyricist), Amal Mallik (composer), Vishal Mishra (composer), Akhil Sachdeva (composer), Manoj Muntashir (lyricist), Kumaar (lyricist) and Irshad Kamil (lyricist) Screen Awards, IN: Best Playback Singer - Male - Sachet Tandon for the song "Bekheyali"

Screen Awards IN: Entertainer of the Year - Shahid Kapoor

Entertainer of the Year - Shahid Kapoor Screen Awards IN: Best Music - Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Mithun Sharma, Amal Mallik, Vishal Mishra and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Music - Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Mithun Sharma, Amal Mallik, Vishal Mishra and Akhil Sachdeva Screen Awards IN: Best Supporting Actress - Kamini Kaushal

Best Supporting Actress - Kamini Kaushal Zee Cine Awards: Best Music - Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Amal Mallik and Mithun Sharma

Best Music - Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Amal Mallik and Mithun Sharma Zee Cine Awards: Best Debut Director - Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Best Debut Director - Sandeep Reddy Vanga Zee Cine Awards: Best Supporting Actor - Soham Majumdar

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaira Advani has been signed up for several films. Some of her upcoming films are Kartik Aaryan and Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Indu Ki Jawaani. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in another Hindi-remake titled Jersey, which was a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will see the father-son duo of Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together. The shooting of the film is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

