'Kick 2' Starring Salman Khan To Release In December 2021, Confirms Sajid Nadiadwala

Kick 2, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will hit the theatres in December 2021, director Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed. Nadiadwala said he will soon finish the script of the much-awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster Kick. But before Kick 2 hits the screens, Salman and Nadiadwala will return for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, slated for Eid 2021 release.

Kick 2 in December 2021

"I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our 'Judwaa' days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned," the filmmaker said in a statement. "We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script," he added.

The filmmaker last September said that Kick 2 will not be releasing on Eid 2020. Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali will be written and produced by Nadiadwala and Farhad Samjhi will direct.

While Salman is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he has already announced his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will have Kriti Sanon alongside Salman Khan. The movie will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The actor was recently seen in the movie Dabangg 3. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva. It starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Majrekar in key roles.

(Quotes taken from PTI news agency)

