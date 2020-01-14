Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Shares Cute Pictures Of The Actor With Bhanji Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma recently brought happiness to the Khan family in the form of Ayat, their daughter. According to an article on a leading entertainment portal, Arpita and Aayush had planned the special date to be mama Salman Khan's birthday i.e. December 27, 2019. Arpita recently shared an adorable picture of herself and Salman along with Ayat on her Instagram.

Salman-Ayat: The Mama-Bhanji's cuteness:

Arpita Khan Sharma shared two beautiful pictures of Salman holding Ayat in his hands on her Instagram. Salman Khan is seen as extremely happy and ecstatic about holding his little bhanji. Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan can also be seen in the two pictures.

Arpita shared a very emotional message on her caption of the post. Arpita wrote that there was nothing in the world that scared her and the one reason is that she knew that Salman was by her side all the time. She also shared that Salman would not let anything wrong happen to her and would always protect her.

She then talked about how Ayat also has been blessed by the same security. She also wrote that Salman's hands are Godsent. She finally shared that she is overwhelmed, grateful, and thankful for Salman Khan and her mother Salma Khan, who have given her only love.

Aayush Sharma had also shared cute pictures of himself along with his daughter on his Instagram. The actor seems to be a proud father of his son Ahil and daughter Ayat. He shared a beautiful family picture as well:

Image Courtesy: Arpita Khan Sharma's Instagram

