'Tiger Zinda Hai' Actor Kashmira Irani Awestruck By Salman Khan, Says 'he Is Wonderful'

Bollywood News

Kashmira Irani started her acting career with TV series and has also played pivotal roles in Bollywood films like 'Rangoon', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Zinda Hai

The magnanimity of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been one of his most endearing qualities which make him a beloved personality in the film industry. Actor Kashmira Irani, who has been a part of a few Bollywood movies like Shahid Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut starrer Rangoon and two of Salman Khan's films Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, praised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during her interaction with an agency stating that his presence on the sets always makes people around him feel elated. She described her experience of working with Salman and revealed that he is a wonderful human being who ensures that everyone felt happy around him.

Read | Salman Khan reveals that he has loved a lot but nobody has ever loved him back

Recalling her brief role in Salman Khan's films Tiger Zinda hai and Bharat, Kashmira revealed that her experience of working with the actor has been amazing as she got an opportunity to learn from him. She lauded Salman by stating that his consistent and successful performances have only refined him and despite the years spent in the industry, Salman Khan as always delivered high energy performances. As per agency reports, Kashmira Irani is currently working on an independent thriller film which is currently in the post-production phase.

Read | Salman Khan on 30 years in Bollywood: Always strive to deliver best to my fans

Salman Khan was recently seen in the movie Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva. It starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Majrekar in key roles. His upcoming film is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also directed by Prabhu Deva. The highly-anticipated action film will release on the occasion of Eid this year.

Read | Salman Khan's incredible new workout routine is the secret to his fitness

Another film next Eid

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been in the news for the announcement of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He took to his Twitter account and revealed that the film will be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Housefull 4 fame Farhad Samji. The movie is expected to release on Eid 2021.

Take a look:

 

Read | How Salman Khan and family celebrated New Year at his farmhouse; see pictures

 

 

