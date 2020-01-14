Salman Khan Goes To Shoot For 'Radhe' On A Cycle; Fans Share Videos On Twitter

Salman Khan is busy in between doing Bigg Boss 13 and shooting for his upcoming movies. But, the actor also seems to prefer his cycle over his car. Khan was recently spotted going on the shoot on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his cycle.

Bhai goes riding his cycle

Salman Khan is known for his love of riding his bicycle rather than going in his fancy car. The actor has used the cycle to travel to his sets many times. According to a report in a leading daily, Salman was shooting for a song that will be a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was shooting for the song in Dhobi Ghat. The actor chose to travel on his cycle from his house in Bandra to Mahalaxmi. He was snapped by many of his fans.

One More Heavy Video Salman Loooking His So Stunning Hot 🔥 Set Of Radhe.#SalmanKhan #Radhe#RadheEid2020 pic.twitter.com/JN68OuxshQ — Sallu Khan (@sallukhanbeing) January 13, 2020

The song that Salman is shooting for is called Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya. The report claimed that the actor will be dancing with 50 junior artists who will be dressed up in cop uniforms and dhobis. The report also talked about how Salman had gone to another venue in Malad East on Sunday on his bike. The actor was supposed to shoot for an action sequence with Prabhu Deva at the film studio.

While Salman is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he has already announced his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will have Kriti Sanon alongside Salman Khan. The movie will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Image Courtesy: Atul Mohan's Instagram

