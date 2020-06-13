Kim Kardashian Shares A Picture With Her Youngest Son, Reveals He 'just Started Walking'

On Friday, Kim Kardashian took to her social media and revealed that her youngest kid Psalm has started walking. She shared a social media post with two pictures with her son and shared the news with her fans. Read on to know more details:

Kim Kardashian’s photos

Kim Kardashian called her son ‘the sweetest’ in the Instagram post. Kardashian’s son Psalm is 13 months old and the reality star celebrated her son’s first birthday last month. Kim Kardashian wrote, “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!” [sic]

In the pictures shared by Kim Kardashian, she is seen wearing a light peach coloured top with a pair of skin printed pants. She had her hairstyles in a stylish updo and wore some bronze coloured eye shadow. Kim Kardashian is seen cradling her son Psalm in the pictures.

Kim Kardashian shared a monochrome video of her son Psalm last month to celebrate his first birthday. While posting the video on her social media account, Kim Kardashian mentioned that Psalm completes their family. She also stated that he makes everything perfect.

Kim Kardashian wrote, “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm.” [sic] In the video, Psalm is seen wearing a dark coloured onesie and staring at the camera. The video received many likes and comments from Kim Kardashian’s fans who could not get enough of his cuteness.

Last year, Kim Kardashian told an entertainment portal that Psalm has brought calmness in her family. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s children are often seen featuring on the reality star’s social media account. Kim Kardashian has four kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 13-month-old Psalm. She also told the entertainment portal that having four kids has brought zen in her family.

Previously, Kim Kardashian had reportedly stated that she believes that all four kids love each other. She went on to say that her two elder kids would fight sometimes. However, since Psalm has come along, they too have started getting along.

