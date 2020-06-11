Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Chicago, North, Saint & Psalm; Calls Them 'whole Heart'

Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable picture of her four children namely North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. As seen in the picture shared, Kim’s eldest daughter, North beams at the camera while posing with her arms around her little brother Psalm, while Saint dons a brown shirt and grey bottoms as he gives mom Kim a peace sign in the sweet snap. Take a look at the picture shared by Kim Kardashian:

The picture also features little Psalm posing in his neutral onesie and socks while Chicago beams sweetly next to them in her grey hued ensemble. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian wrote: “My whole heart”. Since the lockdown was imposed in the US to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been treating fans with several family pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Kim shared an adorable picture of her son Saint West and nephew Reign Disick. As seen in the picture, Saint West can be seen donning a white full-sleeve sweater, while Reign Disick can be seen sporting the ‘Rockstar’ hair-cut as they flash a big smile at the camera. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian wrote: “OMG I can't with these two 😍". Take a look at the picture shared:

Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner too shared a video of Chicago and Stormi. As seen in the video shared by Kylie, the two cousins can be seen bonding, as they indulge in a funny conversation, complementing each other's looks. While Stormi was seen in a white patterned top with matching shorts, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago donned a blush coloured top with matching bottoms, adding shoes in the same hue. Kylie Jenner captioned the video as, “THESE TWO 😍🤍". Take a look:

Kim on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Kim is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020.

