Kim Kardashian 'freaked Out' About First Pregnancy, Reveals How Kanye West Calmed Her Down

Recently on Instagram, Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures of her husband Kanye West to wish him on his birthday. She also revealed how Kanye had helped her calm her nerves during her first pregnancy. Here's what it is about.

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West calmed her down during her first pregnancy

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a series of pictures with her husband Kanye West to wish him on his 43rd birthday. In one of the pictures dated 2012, she revealed how she had just found out that she was pregnant with her first child, North West. However, Kanye West still made her fly to London for her Kardashian Kollection appearance although she was freaking out. To help her calm down, he first took her to a Chinese restaurant followed by an ice-cream joint.

On Kim Kardashian's Instagram story, she posted many more photos of the power couple. Most of these photos seemed from her archives and portrayed a trip down the memory lane. One even had pictures of Kanye with their son, Saint. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian also took to her Instagram feed to share two pictures of her and Kanye West. Adding a caption to the post she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my King". Take a look:

Kanye West's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner also wished him on social media. She shared a series of pictures with him adding the caption, "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ¥°ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽˆðŸŽ¶". Check it out:

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012 soon after which Kim became pregnant with daughter North West. They tied the knot in 2014 in Italy, a year after North was born. Since then, the couple had three more kids. Their second child, Saint was born in 2015, followed by daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Saint in 2019.

