Sonakshi Sinha The Most Tweeted Celeb In 2019, Beats Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt

As 2019 is coming to an end, Twitter started what seems like a tradition, to show glimpses of what happened the whole year. It has created various lists across entertainment, sports, and politics to show things in ascending order. Recently, Twitter India shared the details of the most retweeted tweets and the most tweeted accounts on the microblogging site in the fields of Entertainment, Sports and Politics.

We have some exciting lists coming up, across entertainment, sports and politics. Here are some of the most Tweeted about handles across men and women in the following three categories:

1) Entertainment

2) Sports

3) Politics and government #ThisHappened — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha the most tweeted celeb

These women topped the entertainment charts #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/sxR7AW9b5y — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

In the Entertainment category, Sonakshi Sinha emerged at the top in the category of the most mentioned female actors on Twitter in 2019. This category listed the female celebrities who received the most tags, mentions, and retweets on Twitter in 2019. Sonakshi Sinha had five Bollywood releases this year. She was seen in the multi-starrer movie, Kalank, Mission Mangal and Laal Kaptaan. She shouldered a movie solely, called Khandaani Shafakhana. Her latest release, Dabangg 3 is currently running in theatres. Sonakshi Sinha was also seen hosting a show called Myntra Fashion Superstar. The actor was very active on social media this year. She became vocal about social media trollers and body shaming. She has fourteen million followers on Twitter.

In the same category, Sonakshi Sinha was followed by Anushka Sharma and on number three, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar followed. While Anushka Sharma has twenty million followers on Twitter, Lata Ji too enjoys a fan following of fourteen million followers on her Twitter handle. In the male category, Amitabh Bachchan is the most tweeted celebrity. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan secured the second and third spot respectively.

