Chhapaak: Anupam Kher Proud Of Student Deepika Padukone As He Shares Actress' Unseen Pic

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak trailer was released on Tuesday and the actress received both love and praise for her incredible and goosebumps worthy performance in Meghna Gulzar's directorial. Celebrities, fans, and netizens have been lauding the actress' for her latest outing. Anupam Kher too took to Twitter and posting a picture from Deepika Padukone's actings school days said, "Dear @deepikapadukone !! I just saw the trailer of your film #Chhapaak. I was really moved by it. Specially your transformation. Not only the exterior part of it but also the inner change you brought to your character. Your school @actorprepares and I are really proud of you.". Read below-

Anupam Kher tweets:

Dear @deepikapadukone !! I just saw the trailer of your film #Chhapaak. I was really moved by it. Specially your transformation. Not only the exterior part of it but also the inner change you brought to your character. Your school @actorprepares and I are really proud of you.👍👏 pic.twitter.com/9Er4w0ofrP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 11, 2019

Deepika tears up at 'Chhapaak' trailer launch, calls it her most special film

Actor Deepika Padukone broke down at the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Chhapaak" on Tuesday, saying she was at a loss for words about the movie where she plays an acid attack survivor. The actor called the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, her career's most special project. It is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. After the trailer launch, Deepika was called on stage but could not hold back her tears.

"I had only thought that the trailer would be shown and we will come on the stage but I didn't think I would have to speak about it too once on the stage. Whenever I watch the trailer, I... Can we talk about this later? I am really sorry," Deepika said. Meghna, who was standing next to Deepika, said the actor had not seen the complete trailer earlier, which is why she felt overwhelmed. The director also requested the photographers to not click Deepika's pictures as she tried to compose herself.

The 33-year-old actor later said she instantly had an emotional connection with the story, which is rare to come across in an artiste's career. "It is relevant in today's times given the situation of women in the country right now. I'm happy Deepika has given her face for Malti and completely let Malti take over," Gulzar said. Written by Atika Chohan, "Chhapaak" is scheduled to be released on January 10.

