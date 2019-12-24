Best Moments Of Salman Khan From Talk Shows That Prove He Is The Most Entertaining Actor

Salman Khan is regarded as one of the most entertaining actors of Bollywood. From Radhey Mohan in Tere Naam, to the cop fighting crime, to the lover boy Prem, Salman Khan has been seen in many versatile roles. With light-hearted storylines, catchy dialogues, good music and dance numbers, his movies are recorded as one of the most entertaining movies of the year. The actor enjoys huge stardom. According to reports, he is not only loved on the big screen but has been able to boost the TRP of any show whenever he has appeared on the small screen. He is currently seen hosting a reality show, Bigg Boss. Although the show has many celebrities, he is able to take over the show single-handedly. Here is a list of his best moments on talk shows.

Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy talk show hosted by comic Kapil Sharma. The host invites celebrity guests and interacts with them while promoting their upcoming films. Salman Khan appeared on the show for the promotions of his film, Dabangg 3. With his quick wit, he entertained the audience a lot.

Salman Khan On Satyamev Jayate

Satyamev Jayate is a show that discusses social issues and provides possible solutions to the problems. Aamir Khan invited Salman Khan on an episode where he was seen talking about a Tuberculosis. Salman was invited to the show so that gratitude could be paid to him as he is known for helping many TB patients financially. Salman Khan revealed on the show that his grandmother had also suffered from this disease and so he has a soft corner for patients of this disease.

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat

Salman Khan appeared on Rajat Sharma's show, Aap Ki Adalat. The show is popular for asking really blunt questions to the celebrity guests. Salman Khan too was asked some really tough questions. Despite that, he was able to entertain the audience on the show. Here is a clip from the show.

