Rishi Kapoor's First Movie: All Details About 'Bobby' That Made Him An Instant Star

The news of Rishi Kapoor’s death has been leaving the entire country in a state of shock. Rishi Kapoor was considered as one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever witnessed. His infectious smile and on-screen charm was what his movies one-of-a-kind. Rishi Kapoor made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the Raj Kapoor film, Mera Naam Joker, where he played a small yet impactful role. His first lead role was in the film Bobby which made him a superstar overnight. His work was appreciated by fans and critics alike while the plot and direction of the film did their part to get the movie in place. Here are a few facts on veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s Bobby.

All that you need to know about Bobby

Raj Kapoor was broke after the film Mera Naam Joker. The intention of Bobby was just to recover the losses that his previous film had brought in. Soaring through all expectations, Bobby became one of his most successful films ever.

A few real-life incidents from Raj Kapoor’s life also influenced the story of Bobby. Before the cast of Bobby was finalised, he went to meet Nargis who was busy with cooking a few Indian delicacies. When Raj Kapoor rang the doorbell, she came in running and received him at the doorstep. She tried to tuck away a strand of hair from her forehead and got besan on her forehead instead. This situation was then recreated for Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor had joined a weight loss clinic just before he started working on Bobby. The weight loss clinic reportedly introduced him to his first love who was a Parsi girl named Yasmin. The relationship, however, did not last long.

Raj Kapoor reportedly borrowed money from a notorious gangster to get the film made. The speculation was a topic of discussion around the release of the film.

For the longest time, Bobby remained the only film in the “youngsters romance” category. Around fifteen years later, the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released which gained a lot of recognition among the audience.

Neetu Singh was also considered for the female lead which was later played by Dimple Kapadia. Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s pair was loved so much by the audience that a section also started comparing them to the evergreen Raj Kapoor-Nargis.

Rishi Kapoor hosted a party after shooting for the famous song, Main Shayar Toh Nahin. There have been reports about a horrible argument breaking out between Shammi Kapoor and Feroz Khan at the glamourous party. This apparently got so bad that people had to pull the two actors away from each other.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

