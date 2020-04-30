Rishi Kapoor's First Movie: All Details About 'Bobby' That Made Him An Instant Star

Quick links:
The news of Rishi Kapoor’s death has been leaving the entire country in a state of shock. Rishi Kapoor was considered as one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever witnessed. His infectious smile and on-screen charm was what his movies one-of-a-kind. Rishi Kapoor made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the Raj Kapoor film, Mera Naam Joker, where he played a small yet impactful role. His first lead role was in the film Bobby which made him a superstar overnight. His work was appreciated by fans and critics alike while the plot and direction of the film did their part to get the movie in place. Here are a few facts on veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s Bobby.
"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."
