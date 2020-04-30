When Rishi Kapoor Revealed How He Proposed To Neetu Singh: 'I Sent A Letter From Paris'

The demise of popular actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday has been a tragic event for the Bollywood fraternity. Rishi Kapoor was one of the most loved celebrities who was popular for his fun-loving attitude. This can be seen in a number of interviews he has given over the years. One of those is the Valentine's Day episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that featured Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh. The two were enjoying each other’s company as Kapil kept asking them questions from their life. Soon, Kapil also asked how Rishi Kapoor had proposed to Neetu Kapoor. Read more to know about Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

How Rishi Kapoor proposed to Neetu Singh

During the show, Rishi Kapoor revealed that the two used to spend a lot of time together. Once, when the two were away from each other, Rishi revealed that he missed Neetu. Rishi had been away as he was shooting in Paris and he sent a letter through which he expressed that he would like to shoot with Neetu Singh. This was surprising for the latter but this surely made her realise that Rishi has feelings for her. The two used to send each other letters when they were busy shooting for films. The two then went on to speak about their lives and how the two met each other when they were extremely young.

Rishi Kapoor's death

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

