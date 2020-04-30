Rishi Kapoor's Death: Some Spine-chilling Dialogues Of The Actor As Agneepath's Rauf Lala

Rishi Kapoor might have departed; however, some of his roles remain etched in the memories of his fans.

One such intimidating role is him essaying Rauf Lala. The sometimes eccentric, sometimes heinous villain from Agneepath is amongst the late actor’s best works. Apart from the dialogism, the actor fit in the character like a puzzle. While remembering the actor for his incredible contribution to the Bollywood industry, here is a read reminiscing the best dialogues and scenes of Rauf Lala from Agneepath.

A look back into the iconic role essayed by Rishi Kapoor; Rauf Lala

Remembering Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to leukemia on April 30, 2020, the most relatable dialogue about the sudden situation is his realistic dialogue-

“ Kal Kisne Dekha Hai, Vijay Rahe ya na Rahe!” Which means, “Who has seen tomorrow?”

The dialogue as Rauf Lala remains symbolic to his sudden demise which would not have been imagined by his fans.

Rishi Kapoor as Rauf Lala is at the peak in the film during the market scene, where he fails to take revenge for his son’s death in Agneepath. Rauf Lala is addressed as Abba by Hrithik in a very disturbing situation.

Rauf Lala says, “Mat Keh Abba Mujhe Haramzyade, Lala mera naam hai, Rauf Lala.” Which means, “Don’t call me Abba, my name is Rauf Lala.”

The dialogue and the expressions by Rishi Kapoor in this particular scene is very intriguing.

In continuation of the same scene, Rauf Lala says,

"Yeh Mat Bhulna ki ek pal maine tujhe jahanum ki yad dilaye thi” which means that “Do not forget that I have shown you hell once,”

The scene is the melting point for the lead Hrithik Roshan as well as antagonist Rishi Kapoor. The two then indulge in a fistfight that gets ugly after this.

