Kirti Kulhari's Throwback Beach Picture And Caption Hit The Bullseye

Kirti Kulhari seems to be missing her vacation days as she posted a cool bikini picture on her social media. The actor shared a simple yet strong message that was liked by her followers. The Mission Mangal actor shared the picture which was taken from her vacation in Turkey.

Kirti Kulhari's throwback picture hits the bullseye

Upon sharing the picture, Kirti Kulhari captioned the picture that all those who wear a bikini already have a body for it. Thus, shutting the body standards for particular dresses and attire. This powerful statement was well received by followers who appreciated Kirti Kulhari very much. The actor even added a hashtag which read, everybody is a bikini body. In the picture, Kirti Kulhari can be seen having a blissful moment as she sits under the sun with her sunglasses on.

Her most recent work, Four More Shots Please, had a portion which was shot in Turkey. This picture could presumably be from the shoot days when the cast decided to chill. In the series, Kirti Kulhari plays the role of a lawyer who is also a single mother. Kirti is known to deliver such strong messages often through her work in films. She has worked in films like Pink, Shaitan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, to name a few. Kirti Kulhari has been highly praised for her work in films and the series and her fans are eager to watch her once again on screen. Currently, according to a news portal, Kirti Kulhari will be seen next in Ribhu Dasgupta’s film titled The Girl On the Train. This film is expected to be a thriller and will also star Parineeti Chopra along with her.

