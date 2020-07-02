Kirti Kulhari On OTT Vs Theatre Debate; Says 'the Reach Of Digital Platform Is Humongous'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, actor Kirti Kulhari recently spoke about how the era of web-series and OTT platforms have taken over the conventional mediums of story-telling. Kirti Kulhari revealed that she is a big fan of the streaming giants as she connects with the kind of content OTT platforms cater to and the reach they offer. Adding to the same, Kirti Kulhari mentioned that while distributors are suffering, ‘the whole theatre thing is a big question mark right now’ due to the pandemic.

Kirti Kulhari opined that she doesn’t feel anything wrong about producers and makers taking the decision of shifting their movies to OTT platforms and remarked that the kind of reach OTT platforms enjoy is humongous. However, the actor added that Cinema is very ‘experiential and irreplaceable’. Adding to the same, Kirti admitted that OTT has worked out very well for her.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Gives A Glimpse Of Her Dubbing Session For Upcoming Movie 'Shaadistan'

This comes after Kirti spoke about the Coronavirus situation in the country and remarked that the uncertainty in the air is getting to people. Adding to the same, Kirti also spoke about how people think that things are under their control and remarked that people should learn from the situation and move on. Speaking about her quarantine experiences, Kirti admitted that she feels overwhelmed at times and misses out on being by herself. Adding to the same, Kirti confessed that she misses shooting for films. Talking about the post lockdown period, Kirti revealed that people will be now overly cautious and panicky, considering the whole corona situation.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Birthday: Celebrate Harley Quinn's Birthday By Testing How Well You Know Her

Kirti's last outing

Kirti was last seen in Four More Shots Please 2 that released on Amazon Prime on April 17. The show has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood, and woman empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties of modern life.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Says Ribhu Dasgupta Developed Her Character In 'The Girl On The Train'

In the show, Kirti plays the role of a single mother who tries to get her life back on-track post-pregnancy while aiming for a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Even though Kirti Kulhari’s character in Four More Shots Please is shown extremely successful, there are times when her character, Anjana Menon faces turmoil in personal life.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Gives A Glimpse Of Her Dubbing Session For Upcoming Movie 'Shaadistan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.