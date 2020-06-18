Kirti Kulhari Gives A Glimpse Of Her Dubbing Session For Upcoming Movie 'Shaadistan'

Kirti Kulhari recently posted a picture where she was seen standing in a recording studio. The actor posed for the camera with a wide smile. Interestingly, Kirti Kulhari went for dubbing for her new project tentatively titled Shaddistan.

Talking about it in the caption, Kirti Kulhari said that she has never been so happy about dubbing, however this time she was actually very happy when she was called to dub. Kirti Kulhari also gave information about the movie and said it is quite close to completion. She added that it would be out soon and it’s a film tentatively titled Shaadistan. At the end of her post’s caption, she wrote, “Hope you guys have been good... Loads of love ❤️”. Kirti Kulhari also went on to tag some people who are a part of the movie. This includes director and writer Raj Singh Chaudhary, actor Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya and filmmaker Shenpenn Kymsar.

Kirti Kulhari shares a strong message

In the recent past, Kirti Kulhari shared a strong message commenting on people who are sharing opinions in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The actor’s note had a heart touching Hindi Shayari. The Shayari was a strong message for many people as it said, “A corpse well said that if I would ever wake up, the people crying on my death would be the ones who won’t let me live peacefully.” Kirti Kulhari shared the note after three days of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Raman Raghav actor Sobhita Dhulipala also commented on the picture. She wrote, “Sharing this”.

On the other hand, Kirti Kulhari recently celebrated her birthday on May 30, 2020. The actor turned 35 this year and celebrated her birthday in a unique way. She started a seven-day series on her Instagram as a count down for her birthday. In the series, Kirti Kulhari spoke about self-love in-depth and used her platform to spread positivity and cheer people struggling to have a positive outlook during the lockdown.

The actor had also discussed her motive behind the series while speaking to a leading news portal. She revealed that everyone is not taught to love oneself. Thus, her effort was to make people and herself practice self-love, which can allow everyone to look at themselves in a positive light.

