Kirti Kulhari Says Ribhu Dasgupta Developed Her Character In 'The Girl On The Train'

Kirti Kulhari, who will next be seen in The Girl on the Train, after the success of Four More Shots Please, recently talked about her character in the upcoming film, in an interview with a leading news portal. Kulhari stated that Ribhu Dasgupta helped develop her character. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Kirti Kulhari on her character from The Girl on the Train

In the interview, Kirti Kulhari said that The Girl on the Train is her second outing with Ribhu Dasgupta. She said that Dasgupta wanted her to be a part of this Parineeti Chopra starrer after seeing Kulhari’s performance in Bard of Blood back in 2019. Kulhari further said that the scope of the character was limited in the original film but the director has developed her role further in the upcoming mystery thriller.

The Bard of Blood actor further said that now her role is “almost a parallel track” to that of the protagonist in the film. Kulhari further talked about the method of release. The actor said that they have had a word with the director, but Reliance Entertainment, which works as the producers of the film, will have the final say in this matter. She further said that everyone is gauging the market and is trying to speculate how things will be six months down the line.

The Girl on the Train is the remake of the film by the same name. It will feature Parineeti Chopra in the role of an alcoholic who gets involved in a missing person's case. The Girl on the Train will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari in the role of Mobi Mehta; Kirti Kulhari in the role of Aaliya Shergill, a British cop; Avinash Tiwary as Abhimanyu; Ishita Dutta as Ishita Sharma, and others. The film was slated to be released on May 8, 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film. It has been said that the film may get direct to OTT release.

