Margot Robbie Birthday: Celebrate Harley Quinn's Birthday By Testing How Well You Know Her

Margot Robbie, Australian Oscar nominee began her career with the soap opera Neighbours, before the actor paved her way onto American TV with the short-lived series Pan Am. It did not take long before she found herself alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's excellent The Wolf of Wall Street. Over the years, Robbie has proven herself to be an incredibly talented and versatile actor.

She is known for her movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Z for Zachariah, About Time, and I, Tonya. The actor is celebrating her birthday today. For all Margot Robbie fans, here is a quiz to decide how well you know your favourite actor.

Margot Robbie quiz

1. What is Margot Robbie’s middle name?

Jane

Riley

Maya

Elise

2. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s debut movie?

About time

I.C.U

The Rover

Australia

3. Which role was performed by Margot in Suicide Squad?

Joker

Aquaman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

4. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s production company?

Clean Slate Films

Sony Entertainment Company

Luckychap Entertainment

Seed Production

5. In which romantic comedy Margot was featured alongside Will Smith?

About Time

Pan Am

The Wolf of Wall Street

Focus

6. Which movie bought Margot the nomination of the Academy Award?

I, Tonya

Suicide Squad

Terminal

Dreamland

7. Which movie featured Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo Di Caprio?

Titanic

The Revenant

The Aviator

The Wolf of Wall Street

8. How many DC Extended Universe films did Margot star in?

1

2

3

4

9. Which character was voiced by Margot Robbie in the movie Peter Rabbit?

Peter Rabbit

Flopsy Rabbit

Cottontail Rabbit

Mopsy Rabbit

10. Which talk show night was hosted by Robbie?

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday Night Live

The Late Late Show

Ellen De genres Show

Margot Robbie quiz- answers

1. What is Margot Robbie’s middle name?

Answer- Elise

2. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s debut movie?

Answer-I.C.U

3. Which role was performed by Margot in Suicide Squad?

Answer-Harley Quinn

4. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s production company?

Answer-Luckychap Entertainment

5. In which romantic comedy Margot was featured alongside Will Smith?

Answer-Focus

6. Which movie bought Margot the nomination of the Academy Award?

Answer-I, Tonya

7. Which movie featured Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo Di Caprio?

Answer-The Wolf of Wall Street

8. How many DC Extended Universe films did Margot star in?

Answer-1

9. Which character was voiced by Margot Robbie in the movie Peter Rabbit?

Answer-Flopsy Rabbit

10. Which talk show night was hosted by Robbie?

Answer-Saturday Night Live

