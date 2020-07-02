Last Updated:

Margot Robbie Birthday: Celebrate Harley Quinn's Birthday By Testing How Well You Know Her

Celebrate Margot Robbie's birthday by taking up this quiz to test your knowledge on how well you know the Harley Quinn of DC Extended Universe.

Margot Robbie, Australian Oscar nominee began her career with the soap opera Neighbours, before the actor paved her way onto American TV with the short-lived series Pan Am. It did not take long before she found herself alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's excellent The Wolf of Wall Street. Over the years, Robbie has proven herself to be an incredibly talented and versatile actor. 

She is known for her movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Z for Zachariah, About Time, and I, Tonya. The actor is celebrating her birthday today. For all Margot Robbie fans, here is a quiz to decide how well you know your favourite actor. 

1. What is Margot Robbie’s middle name?

  • Jane
  • Riley
  • Maya
  • Elise

2. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s debut movie?

  • About time
  • I.C.U
  • The Rover
  • Australia

3. Which role was performed by Margot in Suicide Squad?

  • Joker
  • Aquaman
  • Wonder Woman
  • Harley Quinn

4. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s production company?

  • Clean Slate Films
  • Sony Entertainment Company
  • Luckychap Entertainment
  • Seed Production

5. In which romantic comedy Margot was featured alongside Will Smith?

  • About Time
  • Pan Am
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • Focus

6. Which movie bought Margot the nomination of the Academy Award?

  • I, Tonya
  • Suicide Squad
  • Terminal
  • Dreamland

7.  Which movie featured Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo Di Caprio?

  • Titanic
  • The Revenant
  • The Aviator
  • The Wolf of Wall Street

8. How many DC Extended Universe films did Margot star in?

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

9.  Which character was voiced by Margot Robbie in the movie Peter Rabbit?

  • Peter Rabbit
  • Flopsy Rabbit
  • Cottontail Rabbit
  • Mopsy Rabbit

10.   Which talk show night was hosted by Robbie?

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Late Late Show
  • Ellen De genres Show

Margot Robbie quiz- answers

1. What is Margot Robbie’s middle name?

Answer- Elise

2.  What is the name of Margot Robbie’s debut movie?

Answer-I.C.U

3.  Which role was performed by Margot in Suicide Squad?

Answer-Harley Quinn

4. What is the name of Margot Robbie’s production company?

Answer-Luckychap Entertainment

5. In which romantic comedy Margot was featured alongside Will Smith?

Answer-Focus

6. Which movie bought Margot the nomination of the Academy Award?

Answer-I, Tonya

7. Which movie featured Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo Di Caprio?

Answer-The Wolf of Wall Street

8.  How many DC Extended Universe films did Margot star in?

Answer-1

9. Which character was voiced by Margot Robbie in the movie Peter Rabbit?

Answer-Flopsy Rabbit

10. Which talk show night was hosted by Robbie?

Answer-Saturday Night Live

