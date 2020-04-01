Kirti Kulhari Opens Up About Personal Life, Talks About Husband Saahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari is a talented Indian actor who has impressed audiences with her movie characters as well as her performances on the digital platform. Kirti Kulhari’s prominent movies include Pink, Blackmail, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. She has garnered a huge fan-base with some powerful performances. Read on to know more about Kirti Kulhari’s personal life that she recently spoke about.

Kirti Kulhari opens up about personal life

Kirti Kulhari rose to fame with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 drama, Pink. Little was known about her personal life, including the fact that she was married. Kirti Kulhari is married to Saahil Sehgal since 2016.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Kirti Kulhari said that even the media was unaware for a while that she was married. The actor went on to say that it was because she was not a big enough star for people to be interested in knowing about her life. Kirti Kulhari reportedly got married only a few months before the release of Pink and also that she is not somebody who would reveal too much for her personal life.

Kirti added that now that she relishes a huge fan following people are interested to know more about her. She gets requested to share her family pictures with her husband. She stated that her husband is much more private than her and does not like to share pictures online. The Mission Mangal actor signed off by assuring her fans that she will post as many pictures as possible as she finds it very difficult to get hold of her husband and click selfies.

