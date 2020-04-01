Farhan Akhtar's Lesser Known Movies With Amazing Scripts That You Probably Didn't Know

Farhan Akhtar started his journey in the film industry as an assistant cinematographer and went on to become a successful director, starting with Dil Chahta Hai. After his first massive success as a director, he went on to pursue acting and singing. He is best known for films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more. However, Farhan has also acted in a few films that are somehow not as famous even though the story was liked by many of his fans.

Farhan Akhtar's lesser-known movie roles

The Fakir Of Venice

The 2019 comedy-drama film titled The Fakir of Venice's story was actually given by Homi Adajania. The story revolved around a con man who is hired by some Venetians to find a fakir for an art installation project in Venice. The movie was apparently Farhan Akhtar's first acting role but due to halted production issues, the movie only got released in 2019. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor and Kamal Sidhu in pivotal roles.

Daddy

The 2016 Daddy starred Arjun Rampal who portrayed the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. The movie saw the South Indian beauty Aishwarya Rajesh in an important role in the film.

Farhan Akhtar played the role of Maqsood in the film. The film was well received by the critics but failed to make an impact at the box office. Arjun Rampal was actually one of the producers of the film and he even co-wrote the film.

Lucknow Central

Lucknow Central was an interesting story of five jail inmates including Farhan Akhtar (Kishen), Dikkat Ansari, Victor Chattopadhyay, Purushottam Pandit, Parminder Trehan who form a band inside the Lucknow Central jail. The movie then showcased how music became an important part in every band member's life.

