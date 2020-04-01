Hrithik Roshan Lauds Mumbai Police's 'sense Of Humour' For Innovative 'April Fools' Tweet

It's April Fools Day! The world, however, is in a grave mood due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. To get the citizens of Mumbai light-hearted amid the lockdown, Mumbai police shared a tweet that read, "Zoom in! We've got a secret message for you." On zooming in the photograph, one could see the words, "That's too close. Don't be a fool, maintain social distance" written in a rather tiny font.

The hilarious and innovative way of advising precautions for coronavirus was lauded by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan through his social media account. The Bang Bang actor re-tweeted the post and agreed with the sense of humour of the Mumbai Police.

Have a look:

Very innovative @MumbaiPolice . Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor 👏 https://t.co/pqRYFWfOVG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

Earlier on April 1, Hrithik Roshan had also expressed his thoughts over Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray's tweet asking people to not be a fool and step out of their homes. He added to Thackeray's tweet and said that 'the end of the lockdown doesn't mean victory' over the novel coronavirus outbreak. He urged his fans and followers to continue practising social distancing 'until there is complete eradication'.

Have a look:

Adding to this,let’s not assume that the 22nd day after lockdown is going to be a reason to rejoice.The end of the lockdown doesn’t mean victory.We must continue social distancing ourselves until there is complete eradication.Which could be months.Please let’s understand this! https://t.co/sy406B0dXp — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

Impact of Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 1500 cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 as on date. While 132 have recovered successfully from the deadly virus, 38 people have lost their lives. Be it film shootings, theatres or malls, state governments have advised the citizens to avoid stepping out and follow all precautions like washing hands and other hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

