Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Recently, Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari shared her ‘understated happiness’ of being able to travel again. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kirti Kulhari shared two pictures of herself, expressing her excitement to be back on a flight. The first picture features Kirti Kulhari flashing a subtle smile at the camera, while the second picture shows Kirti donning a face mask and a pair of red wine-coloured shades. Take a look at the pictures shared by Kirti:

Kriti Kulhari's Instagram post

Fans react

To shoot for a movie?

Even though Kirti Kulhari mentioned in her caption that she is travelling to Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh, the actor did not reveal the reason behind the sudden takeoff. However, rumours suggest that the actor is travelling to shoot for an upcoming film. Meanwhile, Kirti will be next seen with Parineeti Chopra in the Indian remake of The Girl On the Train.

Back to normal?

Many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Vidya Balan have gone back to work amid the pandemic. The television industry, too, is slowly crawling back to normalcy, as many shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have restarted shooting. However, the number of positive COVID cases in the country doesn't seem to decline.

Kirti's last outing

Kirti was last seen in Four More Shots Please 2, which released on Amazon Prime on April 17. The show has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood, and woman empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties of modern life.

On the show, Kirti plays the role of a single mother who tries to get her life back on-track post-pregnancy while aiming for a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Even though Kirti Kulhari's character in Four More Shots Please is shown extremely successful, there are times when her character, Anjana Menon faces turmoil in personal life. Currently, the actors are gearing up for the third season of the show.

(Image credits: Kirti Kulhari Instagram)

