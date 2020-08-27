Milind Soman Reveals He Quit Smoking 18-yrs Ago; "Smoking Was The Stupidest Thing I Did'

Milind Soman is one of the most popular celebs on social media, who is known to be a fitness freak. The actor follows a strict diet plan and workout routine and has often shared it with his fans via social media. Recently, he opened up about the time when he decided to quit smoking.

Milind Soman on when he quitted smoking and why

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Milind Soman was interacting with his followers on Twitter. During the interaction, a user asked him did he quit smoking or not. Answering the question, the actor said that he quit smoking eighteen years ago.

Eighteen years ago :) https://t.co/aVGery7LQK — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Ahead, a user asked Milind Soman why he decided to quit smoking. The actor was quick to reply to that question too. He tweeted that it was the “stupidest thing” he ever did.

Because it was the stupidest thing I ever did :) https://t.co/MZ0KCxA0Wz — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Milind Soman was quite active on his Twitter handle today, as he answered several questions of his followers. Many asked him about his diet plan and consumption of protein shakes for muscle strength. During his interaction, the actor revealed that he never drinks a protein shake and explained that excessive consumption of protein is generally stored as fat in the body. Milind also disclosed how he gets protein in his body. Check out his recent tweets.

Never tried :) https://t.co/lqXRDk9eop — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Excess protein consumed is usually stored as fat. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

So is the law when you are on the wrong side of it :) https://t.co/XMTQkh1nhA — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Most people ???????? Not true at all, infact, not possible. https://t.co/tPDuAXfQTh — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

My body synthesizes it from the food I eat :) usually rice, dal and a variety of seasonal vegetables. I eat a couple of eggs once or twice a month. https://t.co/mygrGNeB1s — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Yes, am trying to sell vegetables :) https://t.co/CkjQE1NVNh — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Milind Soman was last seen in web series, Four More Shots Please! season 2. It premiers on Amazon Prime Video. The actor played the role, Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also features Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Jiya Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar and others. It has garnered appreciation from the audiences and has been renewed for a third season. Milind is likely to reprise his character in the upcoming instalment.

