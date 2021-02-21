Nithya Menen's Role In Mission Mangal Was Initially Offered To Manju Warrier?

Nithya Menen is an Indian actor who predominantly appears in South Indian cinema. She has done movies in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Nithya Menen made her Hindi film debut with the blockbuster film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar in 2019. Nitya essayed the role of Varsha Pillai, a satellite engineer in the film. However, many people do not know that the role was initially supposed to be played by Manju Warrier. Read more on Nitya Menen's trivia.

Nithya Menen's role was supposed to be played by Manju Warrier?

According to Onlookers Media, Mission Mangal’s director Jagan Shakti wanted to cast female actors from all around the country when he wrote the script. He had Mohanlal and Sridevi in mind for the lead roles which eventually went to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Similarly, Manju Warrier was the first choice for the character played by Nitya Menan. According to Kerala Kaumudi, he wanted the best actors from around the country and he initially planned to rope in Manju Warrier from Malayalam cinema for the particular role. Shakti said he had witnessed Nithya Menen's performances over time in South Indian films and was impressed by her work in several languages. When his plans to cast Manju Warrier did not materialize, he went on to offer the role to Nithya Menen.

Know about Nithya Menen's Movies

Nithya Menen started her acting career by playing a supporting role in the Kannada film 7 O'Clock in 2006. She then made her debut in a leading role in the Malayalam film Akasha Gopuram in 2008. She started to gain recognition for her role in the Telugu romance film Ishq with Nitin Reddy. She received CineMAA Awards for Best Actress(jury) and Best Actress nomination at the same event for this film. Menen is a recipient of three Filmfare Awards for the Telugu films Gunde Jaati Gallanthayyinde, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and the Tamil film Mersal. She was last seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows alongside Amitabh Bachchan. On the work front, she will be next seen in the film Theeni helmed by Ani Sani and the cast includes Ashok Selvan and Ritu Kumar.

