KL Rahul Misses 'UNO Nights' With Athiya Shetty; Actor Responds

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul might not have confirmed their relationship but the rumoured couple's PDA on social media suggests otherwise. KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture where he is playing UNO and confesses that he misses 'UNO nights' with Athiya and other friends.

In the picture, Rahul can be seen pouting and holding UNO cards and dressed in a t-shirt and an orange cap. He captioned the image as, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritikbhasin."

Responding to this, Athiya commented, "Great cards, @sinankader

KL Rahul displays rumoured GF Athiya Shetty's love for cakes with quirky before-after pics

KL Rahul is currently in Australia for the next tournament.

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

R Ashwin uses an innovative technique to help KL Rahul tackle bouncers for Aus series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.