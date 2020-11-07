KL Rahul displays rumoured GF Athiya Shetty's love for cakes with quirky before-after pics

KL Rahul had been in the news for his impressive outing as a captain and batsman in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League. After his professional life made headlines, buzz surrounded his personal life, when he wished rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty. The Team India star had another quirky post for the actor and her love for cakes after wishing the ‘mad child’ with a selfie before.

KL Rahul’s quirky post for Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul posted quirky pictures of Athiya to highlight her love for cakes. First he shared a childhood picture of the Mubarakan star seen shouting and captioned it ‘where’s the cake? The cricketer then posted her present snap posing with the birthday cake and wrote, “I think she is happy.”

The posts raise further excitement among fans of the duo’s rumoured relationship, that has been a talk of gossip mills for some time. The comments from another cricketer-actor couple, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic, calling them ‘lovelies’, also seemed to ‘confirm’ that they were indeed a couple.

It was at this time last year, that KL Rahul’s wish for Athiya had set off ‘Insta official’ rumours. And that was also the case when KL Rahul celebrated his birthday. One of their other photos had even sparked the attention of Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty, over its Hera Phera reference.

Meanwhile, Athiya thanked fans for the love and penned a heartfelt note on her birthday. She wrote, "counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!".

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty on professional front

On the professional front, Athiya was seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film had released in November last year and was a romantic comedy.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, led Punjab team to sixth position in the group stage, aided by consecutive wins towards the end, which unfortunately was not enough for the team to qualify.

