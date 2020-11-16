R Ashwin Uses An Innovative Technique To Help KL Rahul Tackle Bouncers For Aus Series

Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul had an incredible run in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where they had respected this year's runners-up Delhi and the 2014 finalists Punjab respectively. Now, they will be shifting their focus towards the upcoming series against Australia that gets underway on November 27. Rahul has been appointed as Team India's vice-captain for the limited-overs series while Ashwin is expected to be the frontline spinner in the four-match Test series that follows.

Before these two players make an impact on the field, they were seen enjoying a net session with some tennis-ball cricket.

'How is that for innovation?'

It so happened that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a video of Ashwin giving throwdowns to Rahul using a tennis racquet during the net session. The veteran offie was seen bowling a few bouncers, a waist height full toss as well as a beamer as the Karnataka-based batsman was mostly dealing in pull shots. However, he had also managed to duck a well-directed bouncer.

The reason behind this strategy might be to help Rahul prepare well for getting used to the bouncy pitches Down Under that offer a lot of uneven bounce upfront.

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What's at stake?

As India and Australia lock horns in pure whites come December, it will not just be about Australia's vengeance or India's desire to write history, and nor will it be about winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Because this time, there's something much bigger on the line - The World Test Championship. India currently sits atop the World Test Championship with 360 points whereas Australia is just below the Men in Blue with 296 points. The teams also face the challenge of COVID-19 and the taxing bio-bubble which is expected to take a toll on the players.

